GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 33,040 Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $1,769,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Athene by 7.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 51,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Athene by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Athene by 33.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 130,682 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,928.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATH opened at $70.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $70.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATH. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

