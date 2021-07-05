GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Decreases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,087,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,168,843.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $41,621,800. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $65.55 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

