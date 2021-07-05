GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Decreases Position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTAQU. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 435.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTAQU opened at $10.51 on Monday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

