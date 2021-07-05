GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Decreases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 3.3% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.09% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $26,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 187,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 227,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 918,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,298,000 after buying an additional 155,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW stock opened at $231.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

WLTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.