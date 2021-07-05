GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Grows Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products comprises 2.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $16,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $104.03 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.08.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock worth $4,319,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

