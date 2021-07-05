GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $50.50 Million Stake in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,722,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 34,403 shares during the period. GAMCO Investors makes up 6.3% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 9.92% of GAMCO Investors worth $50,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GBL opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.65. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.34.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10. Insiders have sold a total of 129,784 shares of company stock worth $3,616,604 over the last 90 days. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GAMCO Investors Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.