GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Increases Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 263.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,214 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.9% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.07% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $23,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $186.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $186.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALXN. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

