GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.46 Million in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TETCU. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Shares of TETCU stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

