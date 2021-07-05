GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.65 Million in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,588,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BPY shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

BPY stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

