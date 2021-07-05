GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.99 Million in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $398,000.

JOFFU stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

