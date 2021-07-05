GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Lowers Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,604 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 242.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Grifols by 114.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

GRFS stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

