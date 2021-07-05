GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.71% of Viveon Health Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,135,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,820,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,815,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VHAQ opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

