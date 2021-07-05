GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $5.55 Million Investment in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.20% of Cooper Tire & Rubber as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,303,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,433,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,274,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after buying an additional 382,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTB opened at $60.17 on Monday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

