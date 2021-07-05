GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.19% of Cardtronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 1,653.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardtronics news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $39.01 on Monday. Cardtronics plc has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

