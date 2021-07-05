GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 295,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.68% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.77 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $778.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.