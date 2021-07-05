GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 41,334 Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.09% of Cantel Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMD. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cantel Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of CMD opened at $80.37 on Monday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

