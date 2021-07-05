GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,510.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,328.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

