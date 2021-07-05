GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 10,947 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.26% of Sohu.com worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth $7,608,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter worth $3,454,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 112,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOHU. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

