GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 42,658 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,658 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.12% of Grubhub worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Grubhub by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Grubhub by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its position in Grubhub by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 356,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 76,990 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Grubhub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Grubhub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,426,438 in the last 90 days.

GRUB stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02. Grubhub Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

