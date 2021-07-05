GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 42,900 Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 1.24% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWCT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT).

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.