GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 159,928 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.19% of Boston Private Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,936 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,354,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. Research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

