GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 205,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.07% of Change Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,072,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,248,000 after purchasing an additional 628,530 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,021,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,296,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,899,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after buying an additional 3,746,256 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

