Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,252 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of American Electric Power worth $64,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in American Electric Power by 28.9% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

