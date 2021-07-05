Gabelli Funds LLC Has $52.82 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Flowserve worth $52,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 318.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 96.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Flowserve by 167.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $40.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

