Gabelli Funds LLC Has $56.53 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of State Street worth $56,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.