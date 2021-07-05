Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,550 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $54,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NYSE:MS opened at $92.03 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.12.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.