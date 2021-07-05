Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 51,730 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $82,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $58.42 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $267.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

