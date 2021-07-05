Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Graco worth $59,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.8% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG opened at $76.33 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

