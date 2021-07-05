Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 56,000 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of DuPont de Nemours worth $62,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,611 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $78.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.16. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

