Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 84,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $98,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after buying an additional 2,373,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,940. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

