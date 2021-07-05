Gagnon Securities LLC Buys 17,515 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,686,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,661,082. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

