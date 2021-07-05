Gagnon Securities LLC Buys 31,754 Shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the period. CM Life Sciences makes up 1.6% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in CM Life Sciences were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMLFU. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLFU traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,019. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

