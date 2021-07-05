Gagnon Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 66,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.73. 16,595,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,397,920. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

