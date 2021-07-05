Gagnon Securities LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.62. 15,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

