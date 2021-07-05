Gagnon Securities LLC Has $55.78 Million Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,194 shares during the period. CareDx accounts for approximately 8.5% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 1.57% of CareDx worth $55,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in CareDx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CareDx by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 55,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CareDx by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDNA traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 310,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.30 and a beta of 0.66. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,476,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,114,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

