Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 13,224 Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.46. 140,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,876. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 27.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nintendo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

