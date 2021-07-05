Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 5,451 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.57% of SecureWorks worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 287,828 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after buying an additional 194,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SCWX stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.64. 8,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.