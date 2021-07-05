Gagnon Securities LLC Trims Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Generac by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Generac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $415.20. The stock had a trading volume of 924,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,017. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.45 and a 52 week high of $419.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.67.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.