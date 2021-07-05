Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Update

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 978,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Galapagos by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 206,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 113,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $68.98 on Monday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $214.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

