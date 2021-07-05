GAMB (GMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.33 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $14,618.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00054868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00923291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.96 or 0.08215500 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.