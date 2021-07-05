Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $62.80 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $62,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

