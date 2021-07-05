Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF)’s share price rose 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.21. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

