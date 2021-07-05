Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of Gartner worth $57,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 163.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $253.69 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $255.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

