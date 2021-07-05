GCN Coin (GCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $98,987.70 and approximately $6.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00409494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

