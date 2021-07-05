GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Short Interest Update

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,700 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 540,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

GCP Applied Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 116,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,340. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.88. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $27.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

