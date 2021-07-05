General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 340,629 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 1.5% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.34% of General Dynamics worth $686,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $188.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.