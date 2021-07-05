Genesis Shards (GS) Price Hits $0.14

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $111,743.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00138827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00166460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,019.59 or 0.99910957 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

