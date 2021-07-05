Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 792,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genie Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 46,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genie Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 120,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 68,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,363. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

