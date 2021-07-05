Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Lessened by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,053,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 879,382 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 2.81% of Genuine Parts worth $468,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after buying an additional 130,953 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after buying an additional 155,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

