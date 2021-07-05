GeoCoin Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $788,393.23 and approximately $763.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00058207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.00407084 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,717.51 or 1.00086956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.